MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen early Sunday morning in Becker.
Cassidy Boylan is currently listed as a missing person. Big Lake police say they have been in contact with Florida authorities based on information provided to officers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Big Lake Police Department at 763-765-3595.