MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen early Sunday morning in Becker.

Cassidy Boylan is currently listed as a missing person. Big Lake police say they have been in contact with Florida authorities based on information provided to officers.

(credit: Big Lake Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Big Lake Police Department at 763-765-3595.

