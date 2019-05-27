MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A dog owner in Duluth says he saved his pet earlier this month after it was attacked by two wolves not far from the city’s center.
The Duluth News Tribune reports that Paul Moore says he was out with his Labrador retriever on May 15, searching for deer antlers in the woods off Observation Road when two wolves charged his dog.
One of the wolves tore into the dog’s backside. The other moved to attack the dog’s front.
Moore ran to rescue his pet, a 3-year-old Labrador retriever named Rad Venom. He swung an ax at one of the wolves, slamming it with the handle, before collapsing on top of his dog, shielding the animal with his body and kicking the wolves until they retreated.
“I was running on adrenaline,” Moore told the newspaper. “I wasn’t thinking. I just acted to save my dog.”
RELATED: Should Gray Wolves Stay Protected By The Federal Government?
Rad Venom suffered five puncture wounds, and veterinarians treated them with antibiotics and painkillers. The dog appears to be making a quick recovery.
Moore told the newspaper that while he has nothing against wolves in the Northland, he urges those with dogs in Duluth to be aware of the possibility of encountering a wolf.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, pet owners can decrease the risk of losing a pet to wolves by not leaving pets unattended outside, not letting them roam off leash, and by removing garbage or food that may attract wolves.
DNR officials also say that is illegal to kill wolves while defending pets. Only government agents are legally authorized to kill wolves that attack, threaten or kill pets or livestock.