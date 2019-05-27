Comments
CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait City (WCCO) – WCCO-TV’s Reg Chapman and photojournalist Tom Aviles have been sharing stories all week from the Minnesota National Guard stationed in Kuwait.
They’ve been powerful stories of leadership, service and support from back home. Now, we focus on the storyteller.
Reg served in Kuwait during the Gulf War – a soldier who grew up on the battlefield. Above is the story of his emotional return to the country.
