  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camp Arifjan, Gulf War, Kuwait, Minnesota National Guard, Reg Chapman, Tom Aviles


CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait City (WCCO) – WCCO-TV’s Reg Chapman and photojournalist Tom Aviles have been sharing stories all week from the Minnesota National Guard stationed in Kuwait.

They’ve been powerful stories of leadership, service and support from back home. Now, we focus on the storyteller.

Reg served in Kuwait during the Gulf War – a soldier who grew up on the battlefield. Above is the story of his emotional return to the country.

(credit: Reg Chapman)

Stories from the Minnesota National Guard in Kuwait:

Minnesota Heroes: A Family Separated By Service

Minnesota Heroes: Soldier Serves In Kuwait While His Family Grows 7K Miles Way

Minnesota Heroes: National Guard Women Leading The Mission In The Middle East

Minnesota Heroes: Corporal Logs 400 Volunteer Hours With Red Cross In Kuwait

Minnesota Heroes: Soldiers Maintain Businesses Back Home While Serving In Kuwait

Minnesota Heroes: St. Paul Restaurant Owners Give Back To Soldiers Overseas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.