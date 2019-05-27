MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Heading to a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday? Don’t forget to bring an umbrella.
Rain is expected to fall in southern and central Minnesota throughout the day, with heavy downpours at times and possible isolated thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a number of counties in southern Minnesota, from the south metro to the Iowa border.
Two to three inches of rain could fall in these areas, leading to rising rivers and streams. The flood watch is slated to last until Tuesday morning.
For those with tickets to the Twins game Monday night, know that the rain should start to move out of the state just before the game starts at Target Field.
Looking ahead, Tuesday is expected to be cloudy but mostly dry, and rain looks to return on Wednesday.