  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flooding, Minnesota Weather, Rain, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Heading to a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday? Don’t forget to bring an umbrella.

Rain is expected to fall in southern and central Minnesota throughout the day, with heavy downpours at times and possible isolated thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a number of counties in southern Minnesota, from the south metro to the Iowa border.

Two to three inches of rain could fall in these areas, leading to rising rivers and streams. The flood watch is slated to last until Tuesday morning.

For those with tickets to the Twins game Monday night, know that the rain should start to move out of the state just before the game starts at Target Field.

Looking ahead, Tuesday is expected to be cloudy but mostly dry, and rain looks to return on Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.