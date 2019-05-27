  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 16-year-old died Monday after a shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth.

According to CBS 3 in Duluth, police responded to the 2100 block of West 3rd Street just before 3 a.m.

Police say no suspect is in custody at this time and authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for updates as they become available.

