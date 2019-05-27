Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 16-year-old died Monday after a shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth.
According to CBS 3 in Duluth, police responded to the 2100 block of West 3rd Street just before 3 a.m.
Police say no suspect is in custody at this time and authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public.
