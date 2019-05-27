Filed Under:Pine County, Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Pine County sheriff’s officials are looking Monday for a suspect who shot a man as the victim drove away from an altercation.

The driver called deputies Saturday afternoon and told them he had been shot in the shoulder and was driving toward Hinckley. First responders met the man who was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.

Authorities say the victim and suspect knew each other. Witnesses say the two had a physical fight and the suspect walked back to his residence and retrieved a gun.

The victim was shot as he drove away and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

