  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Wisconsin

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin say an Arkansas man was killed and several children hurt in a UTV crash.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Sunday evening on private property near the Town of Albion.

Authorities say the man who died, 57-year-old James Fridell of Huntington, Arkansas, was a passenger on the utility terrain vehicle. Four juveniles were injured.

One of the juveniles was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. The condition of the children is not known.
The crash remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.