MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Blue line train service will be replaced with buses this weekend from Mall of America to the airport as the light rail stations undergo construction.

Metro Transit says the closures will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and last until 2 a.m. Monday.

Additionally, train service will continue to be replaced by buses from Mall of America to the 28th Avenue station for the following week, until June 10.

Metro Transit says that during the 10-day closure Mall of America station will undergo maintenance and curb repair.

