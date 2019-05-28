MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thousands of high school teens in the Twin Cities will be able to get a YMCA membership this summer for free.
The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities announced Tuesday that starting next month teens in grades nine through 12 will be able to get a free membership at 26 metro YMCA locations.
This free summer membership offer has been made in years past, and it’s made possible by the local YMCA organization and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, which was started by the founder of Best Buy.
This year, however, the number of teens served in the summer program has been increased, up to 400 for each Y location for a total of 10,400 possible free memberships.
Additionally, 12 locations will offer free meals. These locations include Blaisdell (Minneapolis), Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Midway St. Paul, downtown St. Paul, and New Hope, among others.
The free membership program will last through Aug. 31. The program includes access to teen-focused classes on health, leadership and job readiness.