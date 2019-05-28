MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one person died, and dozens more were hurt, when tornadoes carved a path through Ohio and Indiana.

Neighbors there are being warned to stay in their homes because of the potential danger from fallen trees, downed power lines and utility poles that are blocking the roads. The storm swept through at night, when many people don’t hear the warnings.

Severe storms are scary in any situation, but nighttime tornadoes lead to a different sense of insecurity. Studies have shown that nighttime tornadoes can be more dangerous due to the lack of awareness from these storms.

They can only be seen when lightning flashes, or from power flashes when they hit transmitters, which means they are already on the the ground.

This is why it is important for everyone to have a warning system in their bedroom, a cell phone equipped to alert you to tornado warnings, or even better a weather radio. Also a pair of shoes nearby to slip on with a flashlight to help lead you to your safe place.

This type of weather threat is why it is important to have NOAA weather radios that can alert you to trouble, especially when you're asleep or away at the cabin where cellphone service isn't great.