



Sen. Amy Klobuchar was rebuked Monday by the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain after the presidential hopeful referenced her father while campaigning in Iowa over the weekend.

The Huffington Post reports that Klobuchar, when speaking to about 200 people in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, said that McCain compared President Donald Trump to dictators during his “American Carnage” inaugural address.

“I sat on that stage between Bernie and John McCain, and John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation,” Klobuchar reportedly said. “He understood it. He knew because he knew this man more than any of us did.”

On Monday, McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain, a political analyst and one of the hosts of ABC’s “The View,” asked the Democrat from Minnesota to keep her father out of “presidential politics.”

On behalf of the entire McCain family – @amyklobuchar please be respectful to all of us and leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 27, 2019

John McCain, who died in August, was a prominent Republican critic of the president. When Trump was a candidate, the then Arizona senator stopped supporting him following the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape.

After Trump won the election, John McCain was the decisive vote against the Republican bill that would have repealed the Affordable Care Act. Trump responded by attacking him on Twitter, saying he “let Arizona down.”

In 2008, John McCain was at the center of presidential politics, as he was the GOP nominee who lost the presidential election to Barack Obama.

