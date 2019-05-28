  • WCCO 4On Air

Minnesota Vikings, NFC North
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — By all accounts, last season was a disappointment for the Minnesota Vikings and its fans. But that is going to turn around in 2019 — at least in the NFC North, according to CBS Sports.

On Tuesday, CBS Sports’ Jason La Confora says the team will win the NFC North in 2019, with a strong defense and timely offense helping lead the way.

Here’s his full statement below:

“Kirk Cousins may not ever get them over the mountain, and he may not win huge games, but they will beat enough mediocre teams to win this division. They dealt with mental health and physical health issues on defense in 2018, but Mike Zimmer knows the bar must be set higher on that side of the ball this year, and I expect them to be more consistent and menacing. Give Cousins a few more leads and good things happen. I have serious concerns about the new power structure in Green Bay and the Aaron Rodgers/Matt Lafleur coupling could be perilous, and the Bears are the poster boys for 2019 regression to me (more on that next week).”

Last year, the Chicago Bears took the division with a 12-4 record.

