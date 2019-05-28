  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down just north of Glenville Monday.

On Tuesday, the NWS said that a damage survey crew determined the tornado touched down and gave its preliminary rating of EF0.

EF0 means light damage with wind speeds of 65 to 86 mph.

Glenville is in Freeborn County in southern Minnesota. Just to the east in Fillmore County, authorities believe three possible tornado touched down on the western side of the county.

The sheriff’s office says it has not received any reports of injuries to people or livestock. Some homes were damaged by wind and trees.

