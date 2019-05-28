MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A head-on crash on a northern Minnesota highway Monday night left one person dead and two people injured.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Highway 2 in Beltrami County. According to the crash report, a Subaru Forester was going the wrong way in the westbound lanes and slammed head-on into a Pontiac G6.
The passenger in the Subaru, 82-year-old Russel Porter of Bemidji, died in the crash.
The driver, a 73-year-old Bemidji woman, suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought her to a Fargo hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Pontiac, a 21-year-old Fosston woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was the only person in her car.
The State Patrol says that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.