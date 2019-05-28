  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Devin Smeltzer, Michael Pineda, Minnesota Twins


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed pitcher Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis and promoted Devin Smeltzer to take his place in the rotation.

The move was made Tuesday, with Smeltzer scheduled to make his major league debut against Milwaukee. Pineda struck out six Brewers in six innings on Monday night. He allowed three runs and three hits without a walk. There was no sign of injury during or after the game.

Martín Pérez, originally slated to start Tuesday, had his turn pushed back.

The 23-year-old Smeltzer was acquired last season from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the trade for second baseman Brian Dozier. Smeltzer has a 1.15 ERA in nine starts this year between Double-A and Triple-A.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.