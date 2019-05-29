Comments
(credit: MnDOT)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people are in the hospital with injuries after a crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Wednesday.
According to the state patrol, shortly after 11 a.m., a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling southbound on I-94 near the Dowling Avenue exit when it went off road. It then struck a tractor that was cutting grass on the shoulder.
The driver of the tractor, identified as 62-year-old Jesus Martinez Lopez of Minneapolis, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 22-year-old Laura Lopez of Brooklyn Center. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol was determined not to be a factor in the crash and road conditions were dry.