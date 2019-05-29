MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Duluth are asking the public to stop spreading rumors on social media as the department continues to investigate the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.
The Duluth Police Department says that Ausineese Aubin Dufault died Monday from a gunshot wound to the head. Officers found him in a home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood after responding to a call about a gunshot. Dufault was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say that Dufault’s manner of death remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
On Tuesday, the department released a statement asking the public to refrain from spreading rumors on social media, saying they’ll provide information as soon as they are able.
“However, in the meantime, we must limit the details to ensure the validity of the information we receive and to not negatively impact the investigation,” the statement said.
Also on Tuesday, dozens of people gathered in Duluth to remember Dufault, the Duluth News Tribune reports. Additionally, a spirit fire is being tended by a community group on the Fond Du Lac Reservation until Dufault’s funeral.