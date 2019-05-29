Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says that a Morrison County debuty used a “less-lethal” munitions shotgun to fire a beanbag round during an incident near Genola last week, seriously injuring a 44-year-old man.
The incident happened on May 22.
According to the BCA, police were responding to a call of a domestic assault involving a knife.
Investigators say that Deputy Bill Vanden Avond was the officer involved in the incident, and he’s been with Morrison County Sheriff’s Office for four years.
The man struck by the beanbag round, from Motley, is now at Hennepin Healthcare, where he’s still receiving treatment for a serious wound.