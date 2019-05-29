MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Smeltzer added another chapter to his inspiring comeback story, pitching six shutout innings in his big league debut and helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 Tuesday night.

Diagnosed with a grapefruit-sized cancerous tumor against his bladder when he was just 9 years old, Smeltzer wasn’t deterred in his goal to reach the majors. The 23-year-old got his chance this week after the Twins put pitcher Michael Pineda on the injured list with right knee tendinitis.

Smeltzer allowed three hits, walked none and struck out seven. Showing a funky, three-quarter style delivery, the lanky left-hander threw 69 pitches, 53 for strikes.

Smeltzer left with the game scoreless and got a no-decision.

Eddie Rosario homered and Max Kepler added a two-run double for Minnesota, which has won 12 of 14 and has the best record in the majors.

Keston Hiura and Yasmani Grandal homered late and Alex Claudio took the loss for the Brewers.

Matt Magill (1-0) tossed a scoreless inning and Ryne Harper got the final out for his first career save.

Milwaukee starter Zach Davies allowed five hits and struck out four in six shutout innings.

