MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to Hunger Solutions, 9.5% of Minnesota households in 2017 were food insecure, which means they didn’t have enough money or other resources to buy food for all members of the household.

In part to recognize these struggles, Muslims around the world have been observing Ramadan – a month-long fast when from dawn to dusk when observers refrain from food and drink, among other things.

Children’s Minnesota is asking people to “donate your lunch” to help.

To learn more click here.

