Filed Under:Amir Coffey, Gophers Men's Basketball


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota scoring leader Amir Coffey will skip his senior season and stay in the NBA draft pool.

Coffey’s agent, Javon Phillips, confirmed the decision Wednesday night, the deadline for players to withdraw from the draft and return to their schools.

The 6-foot-8 Coffey, who was the primary point guard for the Gophers after playing on the wing his first two years, averaged 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a junior.

Amir Coffey (credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

He was a third team All-Big Ten selection for Minnesota, which lost to Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Coffey, a standout at Hopkins High School in the Twin Cities area, was one of three Minnesota natives in the starting lineup for the Gophers this season. The NBA draft is June 20.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

