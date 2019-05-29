  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    8:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    View All Programs
By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under:Emergency Sirens, Local TV, Mike Augustyniak, National Weather Service, Severe Weather, Tornado Sirens
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A weather radio is one great way to be aware of severe weather, but it’s a good idea to have multiple sources for warning information.

When you’re outside, a storm siren might provide your only alert to take cover.

“Sirens came about during the Cold War. They were really meant for enemy attack,” Hennepin County Emergency Management director Eric Waage said. “It was used for the first time for tornadoes in 1965, when we had the Twin Cities outbreak. Very successful.”

Born in the duck-and-cover era, sirens have endured into the internet era thanks to people like Waage. As the emergency manager for Hennepin County it’s his job to plan for natural disasters.

“Sirens are purchased, and sited, and installed and maintained by the cities, and the county is the one that coordinates their sounding,” Waage said.

As Hennepin County’s population has expanded — nearly doubling since 1950 — the number of sirens has increased. To fill gaps in coverage, some communities like Minnetrista have gotten creative.

“If you’re a developer and you have a certain number of homes that you’re putting up, you also provide a siren as part of that development,” Waage said.

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center is one of three locations where the 300-odd sirens in the county can be controlled. During severe weather, the National Weather Service designates areas that need to be warned.

The sirens also go off the first Wednesday of each month, as part of a drill, every month at 1 p.m., in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. WCCO’s director of meteorology was on hand when a supervisor at the dispatch center ran the test for this month.

“The siren doesn’t tell you what the emergency is, but it tells you that there is an emergency and that you need to get inside and get information; it’s just two steps,” Waage said.

Weather radios will alarm every Wednesday around 1 p.m. However, if severe weather is threatening, the test will be postponed.

Mike Augustyniak

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.