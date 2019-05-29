Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A popular Korean fried chicken restaurant is coming to the Mall of America.
Bonchon started in South Korea and has since grown to have 300 locations across nine countries. It’s now based in New York.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A popular Korean fried chicken restaurant is coming to the Mall of America.
Bonchon, beloved around the world for its twice-fried chicken wings, is coming to the mega mall’s third floor, in the southwest corner, MOA’s website says. An exact opening date has yet to be announced.
Bonchon currently has a restaurant in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. Another location is set to open in Dinkytown, the Pioneer Press reports.
Along with fried chicken, Bonchon’s menu also includes bibimbap, a Korean rice dish, steamed buns and chicken sliders.
Bonchon started in South Korea and has since grown to have 300 locations across nine countries. It’s now based in New York.