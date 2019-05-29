  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A popular Korean fried chicken restaurant is coming to the Mall of America.

Bonchon, beloved around the world for its twice-fried chicken wings, is coming to the mega mall’s third floor, in the southwest corner, MOA’s website says. An exact opening date has yet to be announced.

Bonchon currently has a restaurant in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. Another location is set to open in Dinkytown, the Pioneer Press reports.

Along with fried chicken, Bonchon’s menu also includes bibimbap, a Korean rice dish, steamed buns and chicken sliders.

Bonchon started in South Korea and has since grown to have 300 locations across nine countries. It’s now based in New York.

