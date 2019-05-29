MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health has unveiled a plan, called “END HIV MN”, which has the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in Minnesota.
On Wednesday, health officials detailed the new statewide plan at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul.
END HIV MN was created over several years with extensive input from those living with HIV, communities affected by it, health care and social service providers as well as state and local government.
“HIV does not affect all Minnesotans equally,” said Claire Wilson, Minnesota Department of Human Services deputy commissioner. “We can’t end HIV until we listen to people from the communities most affected about their unique challenges and opportunities. We know having these conversations and engaging with the communities is critical to being effective.”
The plan proposes a range of strategies that fall under five broad goals:
– Prevent new HIV infections.
– Reduce HIV-related health disparities and promote health equity.
– Increase retention in care for people living with HIV.
– Ensure stable housing for people living with or at risk for HIV.
– Achieve a coordinated statewide response to HIV.
“To support the strategies, the plan calls for tactics such as health care provider education and training, awareness campaigns, community outreach, comprehensive prevention education, building the capacity of community organizations, providing housing support and using telemedicine,” the MDH said.
