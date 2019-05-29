MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Wondering where to find the best delis near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Cecils
Topping the list is Cecils. Located at 651 Cleveland Ave. South in Highland, the deli, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest rated deli in Saint Paul, boasting four stars out of 374 reviews on Yelp.
2. Tim And Tom’s Speedy Market
Next up is St. Anthony’s Tim and Tom’s Speedy Market, situated at 2310 Como Ave. With five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, deli and butcher has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Mississippi Market
West 7th’s Mississippi Market, located at 1500 W. Seventh St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store and deli 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews.
4. Skyva Deli
Skyva Deli, a deli that offers sandwiches and salads located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 55 E. Fifth St. in the Alliance Bank Center Skyway Food Court to see for yourself.
5. Rooster’s BBQ Deli
Over in West 7th, check out Rooster’s BBQ Deli, which has earned four stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli, which offers barbecue and more, at 979 Randolph Ave.