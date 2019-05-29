



1. Moroccan Flavors

Looking to satisfy your appetite for African fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top African spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

Topping the list is Moroccan Flavors. Located at 920 E. Lake South, Suite 126 in Midtown Phillips, the Moroccan and vegetarian spot, which offers salads and more, is the highest rated African restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp.

“Moroccan Flavors is a shiny gem inside the Midtown Global Market,” said Yelper Kara D. “I don’t think there are even any other dedicated Moroccan restaurants in the Twin Cities? So definitely drop in and do yourself a favor with these flavors.”

2. Safari Restaurant

Next up is Central’s Safari Restaurant, situated at 3010 Fourth Ave. South With 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, the venues and event space and African spot has proven to be a local favorite.

“This place is awesome,” said Yelper M K. “The food was great and the service was friendly. I really loved the chicken fantastic and the Somalian practice of putting bananas in the rice is awesome (and delicious).”

3. The Red Sea

Cedar-Riverside’s The Red Sea, located at 320 Cedar Ave. South, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, music venue and Ethiopian spot four stars out of 75 reviews.

“This is definitely one of my top five favorite restaurants in the Twin Cities,” said Yelper Heather G. “My go-to dish is the Half and Half which includes beef ribs and kitfo. However, I have sampled other dishes and everything is really good and authentic.”

4. Lucy’s Market & Carryout

Lucy’s Market & Carryout, an Ethiopian spot in Standish, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3749 Cedar Ave. South to see for yourself.

“This is the best Ethiopian food in Minneapolis,” said Yelper Lauren J. “I had almost given up on good Ethiopian until I found Lucy’s Market.”