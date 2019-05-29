



— Minnesota lawmakers introduced thousands of bills this legislative session. Some were controversial, while many generated high public interest.

But here’s a Reality Check: Almost none of them passed.

Hundreds of gun violence protesters showed up at the State Capitol this year. Most Minnesotans support universal background checks, and red flag laws.

What happened? It was left behind.

A heartbreaking appeal from parents of a young man who died from insulin shock because he couldn’t afford medication.

An emergency insulin dispensary: Left behind.

Those are two of many bills this year that captured the public imagination. They generated high hopes — but delivered crushing disappointment.

A move to legalize sports gambling? Did not advance.

A measles outbreak — but lawmakers could not pass a bill to legally require vaccinations.

Strong abortion restrictions passed in other states. Not in Minnesota.

And a gas tax hike died — all 20 controversial cents of it.

Legal recreational marijuana? Up in smoke.

We made a checklist in the dead of winter of popular bills to watch when lawmakers met in January. By the time spring rolled around, almost none of them survived.

Undocumented immigrants won’t get driver’s licenses.

Minnesota won’t be a sanctuary state.

There’s no ban on the controversial practice of gay conversion therapy.

And all workers won’t get mandatory paid family leave. It wasn’t for lack of time.

From January to May, state lawmakers introduced nearly 6,000 bills — the most in state history. Only 65 of them actually passed in the regular session.

Gov. Tim Walz did sign one high-profile bill last month. Minnesota will ban handheld cellphone use while driving starting in August.