



War has its way of forgetting the people it affects the most. Iraqi-Minnesotan Jamal Ali isn’t about to let that happen.

“We come from a country where … you have to be careful when you talk,” Ali said.

In Bagdad, Ali was an aviation engineer, working for Iraqi Airways. After the war broke out in 2003, he and his family emigrated to Jordan. For his support of U.S. forces, he was able to come to the United States in 2009, where he settled his family in Minnesota.

“Most of Minnesota is from the Scandinavian countries, and they don’t have much discrimination against immigrants,” Ali said. “We really felt that.”

In 2012, Ali began working with the Iraqi and American Reconciliation Project’s “Iraqi Voices” storytelling lab. That gave Ali the opportunity to tell his story. But it turns out that his real talent has been helping other refugees open up about theirs.

He says that there is a natural hesitancy not to speak openly, since Iraqis didn’t grow up with the same constitutional freedoms.

“It’s very hard for them to talk, so when you give them the opportunity to talk, this is a big step for them,” Ali said.

The short films explain refugees’ lives before, during and after the war. Ali says they are intended to help all of us end stereotyping of refugees, and to further encourage empathy.

“That’s why someone like Jamal is so important, because he’s used his connections to the community to bring more people, to involve more people so they can share their stories, too,” said Jessica Belt Saem Eldahr, IARP’s executive director.

For his mentoring and leadership, Ali will be named the 2019 Outstanding Refugee by the Minnesota Department of Human Services. It will be a hard-earned honor for this soft-spoken man.

“My voice is reached, my work has been recognized, and what I did, it’s worth doing it,” Ali said.

His latest project is helping coordinate a stage performance by Iraqi immigrants. The theatrical presentation will have dates in Minneapolis, St. Cloud, Duluth and Rochester beginning in July.