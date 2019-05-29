  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Isle Royale National Park, Wolves

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (AP) — A gray wolf that was moved from Canada to Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park over the winter has been found dead.

Officials said Wednesday the black-coated male’s body was found in the middle of a large, swampy area at the southwestern end of the Lake Superior wilderness island.

Its tracking collar had been transmitting a mortality signal since late March. Personnel had to wait until the park opened for the season in mid-April to investigate.

The carcass was too badly decomposed to determine a cause of death.

The park’s natural resources chief, Mark Romanski, says the male had been traveling with a female and its loss is disappointing.

Isle Royale now has 14 wolves, including 12 relocated from Minnesota and Canada since last fall to rebuild the park’s diminished population.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.