MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman faces murder charges in connection to a fatal stabbing in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Shermeika Franklin faces second-degree murder with intent and second-degree murder while committing a felony in the stabbing death of 42-year-old Mesheka Willis of Minneapolis.

The criminal complaint states that the fatal stabbing occurred near 910 Hennepin Avenue South. There, police say surveillance video shows Franklin arguing with Willis, the two circling each other and then Willis staggering away and falling to the ground. Franklin then quickly leaves the area.

Investigators said they later received a call from a woman who said Franklin called her and said she stabbed Willis.

After her arrest, Franklin told police that Willis had been bothering her all day before the incident, according to the complaint.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Willis died from a stab wound to the chest.

Franklin will make her first court appearance Thursday. If convicted, she could face up to 40 years in prison per murder charge.

