Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old man was flown to a hospital Wednesday with serious injuries after an ATV crash near Boy River, Minnesota.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s office, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Officials say the ATV was traveling on Soo Line trail when it left the path and struck a tree. The 21-year-old Remer, Minnesota man and a 20-year-old woman were ejected from the ATV.
Authorities say the two individuals were transported by a private vehicle to the Deer River Essentia Health Emergency Room. The 21-year-old driver was later airlifted to a Duluth hospital for serious injuries.
Officials say the crash remains under investigation.