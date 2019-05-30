  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ATV Crash, Cass County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old man was flown to a hospital Wednesday with serious injuries after an ATV crash near Boy River, Minnesota.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s office, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Officials say the ATV was traveling on Soo Line trail when it left the path and struck a tree. The 21-year-old Remer, Minnesota man and a 20-year-old woman were ejected from the ATV.

Authorities say the two individuals were transported by a private vehicle to the Deer River Essentia Health Emergency Room. The 21-year-old driver was later airlifted to a Duluth hospital for serious injuries.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.