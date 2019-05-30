  • WCCO 4On Air

By Jason DeRusha
DeRusha Eats, Sweet Jules Gifts


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a sister act they’ve been perfecting for decades.

Hope Klocker and Jule Vranian grew up in a restaurant family. To this day, all eight siblings work in the food business, but it’s as a team that this duo found sweet success.

The sisters’ love for caramels started at a young age — leading them to start Sweet Jules. And their passion to achieve perfection in each batch is what keeps customers coming back for more.

Since starting their business, Sweet Jules has expanded to pastries as well. Klocker and Vranian say their background in restaurants has led to them to success.

And their family members are finding it too.

Jule’s husband is Steve Vranian – the chef at Gianni’s in Wayzata. Their son Evan is the bread baker at Surly. Hope’s daughter is the General Manager of Grand Cafe.

Sweet Jules
10902 Greenbrier Road
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Wed – Fri, 10am – 5pm
Saturday, 9am – 3pm

