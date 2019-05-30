Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Food and Drug Administration will hold its first public hearing on a plan to legalize cannabidiol, also known as CBD, in food and drinks.
CBD comes from the hemp plant, but it only has trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which causes the euphoria associated with ingesting marijuana.
CBD has been on sale everywhere, with claims to help with an array of ailments from soreness to stress.
It can now be found in coffee shops. Minneapolis’s Dinkytown neighborhood has a shop selling coffee and CBD oil.
It’s ALREADY legal. it has never been illegal.