By Amelia Santaniello
Filed Under:CBD, CBD Oil, CBD Products, FDA


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Food and Drug Administration will hold its first public hearing on a plan to legalize cannabidiol, also known as CBD, in food and drinks.

CBD comes from the hemp plant, but it only has trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which causes the euphoria associated with ingesting marijuana.

CBD has been on sale everywhere, with claims to help with an array of ailments from soreness to stress.

It can now be found in coffee shops. Minneapolis’s Dinkytown neighborhood has a shop selling coffee and CBD oil.

Amelia Santaniello

Comments
  1. Jen Adler says:
    May 30, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    It’s ALREADY legal. it has never been illegal.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.