MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Gophers softball team made history playing in its first-ever college world series, but Minnesota fell 7-2 to UCLA Thursday afternoon in Oklahoma City.
The game didn’t go as well as they hoped. There were a couple moments, but it was a reminder that UCLA is a No. 2 seed for good reason.
The Gophers trailed 3-0. There was not much offensive life, but they made it interesting in the 6th inning.
Allie Arneson drove in a run and was thrown out at second base. The Gophers had cut the lead to one. UCLA had another at bat, and they settled it – Aaliyah Jordan hit a three-run homer.
Game over. Bruins take it 7-2.
UCLA will play Arizona Friday for a spot in the semifinals. Minnesota will play Washington Saturday in an elimination game.