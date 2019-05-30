MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Haunted Basement is moving to the old Herberger’s first floor space in Rosedale Center.
With the relocation to a 20,000-plus square feet of space, the attraction is meant to make the experiences bigger, scarier and more accessible.
The attraction is making additional experiences for ages 15 and up, with a no-touch rule. A guardian must be present and a waiver is required. The new location is ADA compliant and easily accessible by transit.
“This being our 13th year, we thought we’d test our boundaries as ‘teenagers’ and try something bigger and scarier than years past … we thought this is the perfect opportunity to continue our tradition of artist driven horror, just a little bigger than usual,” said Sarah Salisbury, production director for Haunted Basement.
The attraction opens from the end of September through November 2. Tickets will be available online August 1, and can also be purchased at the door on a first-come-first-serve basis.