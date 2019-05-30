Filed Under:Gun Violence, Minneapolis News, Shooting, South Minneapolis


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday morning in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a report of a man on the ground in the area of 12th Avenue South and East Lake Street.

At the scene, police and emergency responders found a man’s body. Police say he might have been shot.

The man’s identity has yet to be released.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Investigators spoke with people nearby and are looking to see if surveillance video captured what happened.

Police say anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to submit a tip via CrimeStoppers.

