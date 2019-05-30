



— The third-wettest spring on record is having a big effect on one of Minnesota’s most popular recreational areas — Lake Minnetonka.

“We would have had water over our docks,” said Tonka Bay Marina owner Gabriel Jabbour.

Looking out over his string of docks, Jabbour is thankful for actions taken in early March. That’s when the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District saw trouble ahead and opened flood control gates at the Gray’s Bay Dam.

“We would have been at least a foot-and-a-half higher because we’ve had more rain this year than the last time when the water was a foot higher than we see it today,” Jabbour said.

Still, current lake levels on Minnetonka are about eight inches higher than normal. And that is enough to have water over docks, stranding boats in covered slips and floating up dangerous debris.

“The biggest thing is the bogs,” said boater Steve Leighton.

Out near Big Island where the Power Squadron maintains its facilities, Leighton received a big surprise. This past weekend a large cattail bog broke free from shore and blocked his docked boat. It was eventually towed back to shore and firmly anchored in place.

However, floating bogs and other large debris like logs, trees and docks are causing safety concerns.

“We have a speed limit on the lake, 20 miles per hour. But after dark, it doesn’t matter. You hit a log or a tree doing 20 miles an hour with these boats and you’re in big trouble,” Leighton said.

Persistent high water will bring a lake wide no-wake restriction beginning Friday. It is intended to protect sensitive shorelines and public safety. The lake is certainly open for navigation and pleasure but most of the lake will be closed throttle boating.

“The water patrol is our lake safety partner in this, and they will be out strictly enforcing the minimum wake,” said Vickie Schleuning, spokesperson for the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District.

It stays in effect until dry weather causes the lake to drop, hopefully within a week or so. However, that’s prediction beyond anyone’s control.

“Big boats make big wakes, and big wakes take down shoreline. It’s that simple,” Leighton said.

Here is more information on the restrictions, including a map of bays entirely under no wake rules.