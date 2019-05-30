  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Criminal Sexual Conduct, Olmsted County, Rape, Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in southern Minnesota say a 31-year-old Rochester man was arrested this week following allegations he sexually abused two teen girls.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into two reports of criminal sexual conduct.

The first report involved inappropriate touching of a 14-year-old girl during a soccer training session at Dover-Eyota High School in December.

The second report involved the alleged rape and sexual assault of another 14-year-old girl at the man’s home between July 2016 and December 2017. The man met the girl through soccer-related activities, the sheriff’s office says.

The man is being held in jail pending formal charges. Officials say he is slated to make his first court appearance Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.