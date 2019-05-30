MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in southern Minnesota say a 31-year-old Rochester man was arrested this week following allegations he sexually abused two teen girls.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into two reports of criminal sexual conduct.
The first report involved inappropriate touching of a 14-year-old girl during a soccer training session at Dover-Eyota High School in December.
The second report involved the alleged rape and sexual assault of another 14-year-old girl at the man’s home between July 2016 and December 2017. The man met the girl through soccer-related activities, the sheriff’s office says.
The man is being held in jail pending formal charges. Officials say he is slated to make his first court appearance Friday.