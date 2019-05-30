



— Summer road construction ramps up this weekend with major projects sure to delay drivers. And one chunk of roadwork along Interstate 94 could double your travel time.

Major interstates will be effected and major downtown arteries, like the Hennepin Avenue exit and 8th Street, which is in all out shambles right now.

Summer hasn’t officially begun, but construction season sure has. Francisco Cervantes lives in Bloomington and works in Edina.

“Everywhere you turn around it’s just construction, construction, construction.” Cervantes said.

For some, it means a bit of a hassle. For others, it means a bit of a scramble. Rachel Thelemenn is the director of the Edina Art Fair.

“A little road closure, does it suck? Yeah, but it’s not going to keep people away,” Thelemenn said.

The Edina Art Fair starts Friday, and nearby France Avenue is closed between 62nd and 66th streets — but who better than artists to find some creative solutions.

“My message is still come down, we have a shuttle at the southeast corner at Herberger’s, you can take a free shuttle, it runs every 20 minutes,” she said.

You will also need some creativity if you’re traveling south or west of the Twin Cities this weekend. Northbound Interstate 35W through Burnsville and Bloomington will be closed.

I-35W will also be closed from Highway 62 to downtown Minneapolis in both directions.

And in Woodbury, I-94 will be closed, which means westbound travelers will have to take I-694 to I-35E. Doubling their drive time, eastbound drivers will have a brief detour using Tamarack Road.

It’s one of the few downsides to the long-awaited warm-up. Here are more details on the closures, and here is a map of the construction projects.