



This weekend we say goodbye to May and hello to June.

The weather is going to feel like June and there are plenty of outdoor events to enjoy.

Grand Old Day

It almost didn’t happen, so head to St. Paul this weekend and show some love for Grand Old Day.

For the 46th year, hundreds of thousands will pack Grand Avenue for the largest one-day festival in the upper Midwest.

Check out over 150 food vendors, a family fun area, art district and more.

Grand Old Day is Sunday.

Music In The Zoo

Music in the Zoo kicks off this weekend in Apple Valley.

Every weekend through August concerts will be performed outdoors in the intimate Amphitheater at the Minnesota Zoo.

The Cactus Blooms get the season going on Saturday.

Open Streets Lyndale

Minneapolis residents will have the opportunity to explore their neighborhood street at Open Streets Lyndale.

On Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lyndale Avenue will be closed to car traffic and will open up to walkers and bikers.

Enjoy art, live performances and more in a car free zone.

Edina Art Fair

Finally, the 53rd Edina Art Fair takes place in the 50th and France neighborhood.

More than 280 artists will showcase and sell their creations, including ceramics, jewelry, glass and more.

Visit the Edina Art Fair Friday, Saturday or Sunday.