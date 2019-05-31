MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Callison Mae Olson, 18, pleaded guilty to one count each of criminal vehicular homicide and reckless driving after a crash that killed two people, Blaine police say.
Susie and Steve Nanney’s motorcycle was hit by the pickup truck Olson was driving while distracted by her cellphone, police say.
Two additional criminal vehicular homicide and reckless driving counts were dropped after a consultation with the Nanney family, police say.
Olson will serve 60 days in jail and will be on supervised probation for three years, under which she cannot drive. Police also say she is required to complete 25 public speaking events about distracted driving in the next three years.
Susie Nanney was a professor at the University of Minnesota, and her husband Steve worked for the Blaine Police Department for 10 years.