MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 31-year-old soccer coach in southern Minnesota is accused of criminal sexual activity involving two teenage girls.
Dustin Beckman, of Rochester, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (position of authority), one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (position of authority) and one count of possessing child pornography, court documents filed this week in Olmsted County show.
According to a criminal complaint, a 14-year-old girl whom Beckman coached reported to investigators that Beckman touched her inappropriately.
Later, another teenager whom Beckman coached reported to authorities that he had a sexual relationship with her, starting when she was 15-years-old and Beckman was 30. The girl told police that Beckman considered her his “girlfriend,” the complaint states.
In May, investigators executed a search warrant on Beckman’s home and seized two phones on which child pornography was found.
Beckman was arrested Wednesday and booked into the county jail.
If convicted of all charges, Beckman faces decades in prison. His first court appearance was slated for Friday.
According to Winona Daily News, Beckman has coached for many schools in the Winona-Rochester area, including Winona Senior High, Dover-Eyota High School, Rochester Community and Technical College and Winona State.