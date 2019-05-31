



— In a special session last week, Governor Tim Walz signed 13 budget bills into law passed by the Minnesota State Legislature.

“At a time when politics is filled with chaos and division, Minnesota is showing the rest of the nation there’s another way to govern,” Walz said. “We can work together. We can find compromise, and in one of the only divided legislatures in the country, we can overcome differences and put together a budget that improves lives. We set out to make meaningful investments in health care, education, and community prosperity, and that’s exactly what this budget does.”

Some of the following bills Walz signed are:

· Chapter 1, S.F. 1: This bill provides a budget and policy changes for the Department of Agriculture, the Board of Animal Health, the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute, the Housing Finance Agency, and broadband development.

· Chapter 2, S.F. 3: This bill provides a budget and policy changes for programs related to outdoor heritage, clean water, parks and trails, and arts and cultural heritage.

· Chapter 3, H.F. 6: This bill provides a budget and policy changes for transportation, affecting the Department of Transportation, Metropolitan Council, and Department of Public Safety activities, providing grants to deputy registrars, and the purchase and implementation of a vehicle title and registration system to replace the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System (MNLARS).

· Chapter 4, S.F. 7: This bill provides a budget and policy changes for programs related to the environment and natural resources and tourism.

· Chapter 5, S.F. 8: This bill provides a budget and policy changes for programs and departments related to public safety, courts, corrections, sexual offenders, predatory offenders, vehicle operations, and firefighters for a task force and working group on missing and murdered indigenous women.

Another bill modifies multiple of Minnesota taxes, providing conformity and nonconformity to a handful of certain taxes.

To find out all 13 bills that were signed check out this link here.