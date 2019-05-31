MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who was convicted of kidnapping Jayme Closs after killing both her parents has been moved to state prison in Wisconsin.
Earlier this month, Jake Patterson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole.
Patterson received two consecutive life sentences without parole for killing Jayme’s parents and the maximum of 40 years for kidnapping her. Jayme was held captive for 88 days before she managed to escape in January.
This week, Patterson was moved to Dodge Correctional Institution to begin serving his sentence.
In March, Patterson pleaded guilty to killing Jayme’s parents and kidnapping her in October.
Before bringing down the sentence, Judge James Babler said Patterson’s crimes were the most brutal and heinous he has ever seen.
“There is no doubt in my mind that you are one of the most dangerous men to ever walk on this planet,” Judge Babler said.