MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the man killed Thursday morning in a south Minneapolis shooting.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 28-year-old Lawrence Hart, of Cass Lake, died of multiple gunshot wounds. His manner of death was listed as homicide.
According to Minneapolis police, Hart was shot shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning near the intersection of Lake Street East and 12th Avenue South, in the city’s Midtown neighborhood.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Minneapolis police or submit an anonymous tip via CrimeStoppers.