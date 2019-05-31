Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says that the city is planning to appeal a judge’s decision that the city’s organized trash collection has to go to the ballot for voter approval.
Judge Leonardo Castro announced the decision on Thursday, after opponents of the new system filed suit, according to the Pioneer Press.
Castro’s decision would suspend organized trash collection in the city at the end of June.
“Not surprisingly, we disagree with the court’s ruling … because a system which took two years to create simply can not be unraveled in 30 days,” Carter said.
Carter also pointed to the cost it would take to dismantle the system, and of the $13 million contract the city has with trash haulers through the end of 2019.