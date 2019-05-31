MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred while residents were home.
The seven burglaries, which involved knives or guns, have been reported in the Phillips West, Central, Ventura Village and Midtown Phillips neighborhoods in Minneapolis since April 22.
Police believe the burglaries are related and may involve more than one suspect. Though no homeowners have been hurt, investigators are advising residents to be more aware and be sure to lock their doors and windows.
Authorities have a few tips for homeowners in the wake of these burglaries:
- Talk to neighbors and ask them to be alert to suspicious activity.
- Check your windows and doors, even if you are home, to make sure they are locked. Basement and first-level windows should have second reinforcement, such as pinning or track fillers.
- Make your home look occupied when you are gone. Leave on lights or a radio/television.
- Call 911 if you see anything suspicious, such as someone walking around houses on your block or looking in windows.
- Report burglaries immediately and inform officers if you see something the suspect handled or left behind.
Anyone with information regarding the burglaries should call 3rd Precinct Crime Prevention Specialist Kali Pliego at 612-673-3482 or email her at kali.pliego@minneapolismn.gov.