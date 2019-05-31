MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The forecast today: hot!
WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that Friday could be the first day the Twin Cities have seen 90-plus degrees in more than 250 days. The last one was back on September 15, 2018.
This follows a May that often featured below-average temperatures and more wet days than not. Today may not be an exception when it comes to the latter point.
“Be on the lookout for isolated storms anytime after 4 p.m.,” Augustyniak said, mainly focused on the middle swath of the state stretching down from Alexandria and Hinckley down to Mankato and Rochester.
Augustyniak said that the temperatures over the weekend will be cooler, with highs in the 70s and on Sunday a lower dewpoint, before a return to sticky conditions early in the work week.
