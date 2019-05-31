By Mike Augustyniak
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The forecast today: hot!

WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that Friday could be the first day the Twin Cities have seen 90-plus degrees in more than 250 days. The last one was back on September 15, 2018.

This follows a May that often featured below-average temperatures and more wet days than not. Today may not be an exception when it comes to the latter point.

“Be on the lookout for isolated storms anytime after 4 p.m.,” Augustyniak said, mainly focused on the middle swath of the state stretching down from Alexandria and Hinckley down to Mankato and Rochester.

WEB EXTRA: Know More About Summer Heat

Augustyniak said that the temperatures over the weekend will be cooler, with highs in the 70s and on Sunday a lower dewpoint, before a return to sticky conditions early in the work week.

