MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A southern Minnesota man is facing his seventh DWI charge after he allegedly drove an RV through a roundabout last weekend while drunk and high on methamphetamine.
Mitchell Schultz, 38, of Lake Crystal, is charged with DWI, drug possession and driving after having his license cancelled, court documents filed in Blue Earth County show.
According to a criminal complaint, Schultz crashed an RV into a roundabout Saturday morning at the intersection of State Highway 22 and County Road 90, just south of Mankato.
Responding officers found Schultz at the scene. He gave them baggies of methamphetamine and submitted to a preliminary breath test, which showed a result of .138, well above the legal limit of .08. Later, in an interview with investigators, he admitted to drinking and smoking meth that morning.
At the scene, Schultz told officers that he was a passenger in the RV and that the driver ran away after the crash, the complaint states. However, witnesses told officers that Schultz was the only person they saw get out of the vehicle.
Emergency crews brought Schultz to a hospital to be treated for cuts and bruises. He was later booked into the Blue Earth County Jail.
If convicted of the DWI charge, Schultz faces 7 years in prison.
According to court documents, Schultz has been convicted of six prior DWIs.