Filed Under:Justine Ruszczyk Damond, Minneapolis Police, Mohamed Noor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of fatally shooting an unarmed woman in 2017 are asking a sentencing judge for no prison time.

If that isn’t granted, they’re seeking less prison time than state sentencing guidelines recommend.

Mohamed Noor’s lawyers filed a motion Thursday asking for a “dispositional departure” when he is sentenced in the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

“The grounds for the dispositional departure are his particular amenability to probation, cooperation, attitude in court and remorse,” the motion reads.

